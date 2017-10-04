Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) CFO Sells $128,820.00 in Stock

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) CFO Stefan Wenger sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $128,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Stefan Wenger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 18th, Stefan Wenger sold 2,086 shares of Royal Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $182,504.14.

On Tuesday, July 25th, Stefan Wenger sold 1,129 shares of Royal Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $95,965.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Stefan Wenger sold 500 shares of Royal Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $40,000.00.

Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) traded up 0.52% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,490 shares. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.21 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.51 and a 200-day moving average of $80.08. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 55.86 and a beta of 0.57.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). Royal Gold had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $108.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post $1.80 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

RGLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Royal Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.68.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 702.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 201,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,788,000 after acquiring an additional 176,787 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Royal Gold by 49.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 142,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 46,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Royal Gold by 70.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 10,222 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Royal Gold by 4.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,033,000 after purchasing an additional 11,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Royal Gold by 25.2% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 228,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,826,000 after purchasing an additional 45,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in acquiring and managing precious metal streams, royalties and similar interests. The Company operates through two segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. Its assets are located in Canada, Chile, Dominican Republic, Mexico, the United States, Africa, Australia and Other.

