Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSA) Rating Reiterated by Barclays PLC

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays PLC in a research note issued on Monday. They currently have a GBX 2,750 ($36.48) price objective on the stock. Barclays PLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RDSA. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($34.49) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank AG reduced their target price on Royal Dutch Shell Plc from GBX 2,500 ($33.16) to GBX 2,400 ($31.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. HSBC Holdings plc restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($32.50) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Macquarie downgraded Royal Dutch Shell Plc to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 2,400 ($31.83) to GBX 2,150 ($28.52) in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($33.16) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,401.43 ($31.85).

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSA) opened at 2297.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,155.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,110.48. Royal Dutch Shell Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,922.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 2,297.00.

