Royal Bank of Canada Sells 24,088 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (COHR)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 24,088 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.16% of Coherent worth $64,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Coherent by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coherent by 18.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent in the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coherent by 7.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) traded down 0.74% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,180 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.94. Coherent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.01 and a 52-week high of $281.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.09). Coherent had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post $12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COHR. ValuEngine cut Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of Coherent in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (down from $295.00) on shares of Coherent in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $314.00 target price (up from $311.00) on shares of Coherent in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.22.

In other Coherent news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.58, for a total transaction of $108,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,502,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Ambroseo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Coherent, Inc is a photonics manufacturer. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, servicing and marketing of lasers and related accessories for a range of scientific, commercial and industrial applications. It operates through two segments: Specialty Lasers and Systems (SLS) and Commercial Lasers and Components (CLC).

