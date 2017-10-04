Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) Shares Bought by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,959,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,964,276,000 after acquiring an additional 235,793 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada by 16.4% in the first quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 1,304,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,875,000 after acquiring an additional 183,706 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada by 585.6% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 69,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 59,441 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada by 65.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,433,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,934,000 after acquiring an additional 567,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada by 81.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 13,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) traded up 0.31% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.59. 177,794 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $114.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.04 and a 200 day moving average of $72.47. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 52 week low of $60.92 and a 52 week high of $78.64.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.01). Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $7.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank Of Canada will post $6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a $0.724 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank Of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Royal Bank Of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RY. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Scotiabank lowered Royal Bank Of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Howard Weil lowered Royal Bank Of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), is a diversified financial services company. The Company provides personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, investor services and capital markets products and services on a global basis. The Company serves personal, business, public sector and institutional clients in Canada, the United States and approximately 40 other countries.

