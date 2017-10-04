Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of Kite Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITE) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 755,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 162,749 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.32% of Kite Pharma worth $78,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KITE. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kite Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Kite Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Kite Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kite Pharma Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/royal-bank-of-canada-lowers-stake-in-kite-pharma-inc-kite.html.

KITE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $90.00 price target on Kite Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kite Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. BTIG Research upgraded Kite Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Kite Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Kite Pharma in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.64.

Shares of Kite Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITE) remained flat at $179.79 during trading on Wednesday. 100 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.13. Kite Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.82 and a 12-month high of $179.95. The company’s market cap is $10.28 billion.

Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 million. Kite Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,117.44% and a negative return on equity of 59.56%. Kite Pharma’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kite Pharma, Inc. will post ($8.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kite Pharma news, CFO Paul L. Jenkinson sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.66, for a total value of $170,317.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Tomasello sold 4,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.66, for a total value of $755,110.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,785 shares of company stock valued at $27,323,220 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kite Pharma

Kite Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapy products to target and kill cancer cells. The Company offers engineered autologous cell therapy, which is an approach to the treatment of cancer. Its therapy involves modifying a patient’s T cells outside the patient’s body, or ex vivo, causing the T cells to express chimeric antigen receptors (CARs), or T cell receptors (TCRs), and then reinfusing the engineered T cells back into the patient.

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Pharma Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Pharma Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.