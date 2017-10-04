Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Shares Bought by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,590 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,529 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,868 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores Inc. alerts:

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 15,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $945,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) traded down 0.624% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.505. The company had a trading volume of 83,638 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.303 and a beta of 1.14. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $69.81.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post $3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.12%.

WARNING: “Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Shares Bought by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/ross-stores-inc-rost-shares-bought-by-zurich-insurance-group-ltd-fi.html.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Instinet reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Sunday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.17.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc and its subsidiaries operate two brands of off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores-Ross Dress for Less (Ross) and dd’s DISCOUNTS. The Company is the off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States, with 1,340 locations in 36 states, the District of Columbia and Guam, as of January 28, 2017.

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.