Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Shares Bought by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,146,781 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,086,753,000 after acquiring an additional 686,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,908.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,454,293 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,742,545,000 after acquiring an additional 25,137,186 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,886,365 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,178,183,000 after acquiring an additional 173,336 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,295,824 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $612,317,000 after acquiring an additional 146,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,482,963 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $374,261,000 after acquiring an additional 327,310 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.17.

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ ROST) traded up 0.63% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.32. The stock had a trading volume of 750,201 shares. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.14. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $69.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.48.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post $3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.12%.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 15,492 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $945,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc and its subsidiaries operate two brands of off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores-Ross Dress for Less (Ross) and dd’s DISCOUNTS. The Company is the off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States, with 1,340 locations in 36 states, the District of Columbia and Guam, as of January 28, 2017.

