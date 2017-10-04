Rory O’driscoll Sells 224,000 Shares of Box, Inc. (BOX) Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Director Rory O’driscoll sold 224,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $4,305,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Rory O’driscoll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 26th, Rory O’driscoll sold 3,600 shares of Box stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $66,636.00.

On Monday, September 25th, Rory O’driscoll sold 15,201 shares of Box stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $282,130.56.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Rory O’driscoll sold 100,000 shares of Box stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $1,856,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Rory O’driscoll sold 22,078 shares of Box stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $399,611.80.

On Friday, September 22nd, Rory O’driscoll sold 115,000 shares of Box stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $2,079,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Rory O’driscoll sold 233,066 shares of Box stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $4,290,745.06.

Box, Inc. (NYSE BOX) opened at 19.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s market cap is $2.57 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.47. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $19.44.

Box (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $122.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.75 million. Box had a negative net margin of 34.11% and a negative return on equity of 232.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post ($0.45) earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Box by 79.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,977,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,518,000 after buying an additional 3,521,030 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Box by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,926,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,654,000 after acquiring an additional 157,644 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Box by 3,627.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,462,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369,948 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Box by 32.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,859,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,154,000 after acquiring an additional 697,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Box by 62.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,510,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,786,000 after acquiring an additional 965,800 shares during the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. UBS AG raised Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Box in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Box in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised shares of Box to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.01.

Box Company Profile

Box, Inc provides an enterprise content management platform that enables organizations of all sizes to manage enterprise content while allowing access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. With the Company’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cloud-based platform, users can collaborate on content both internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security and compliance features to comply with internal policies and industry regulations.

