Roni Hirsch Sells 5,000 Shares of PPHE Hotel Group Ltd (PPH) Stock

PPHE Hotel Group Ltd (LON:PPH) insider Roni Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,075 ($14.26), for a total transaction of £53,750 ($71,295.93).

Shares of PPHE Hotel Group Ltd (PPH) opened at 1075.00 on Wednesday. PPHE Hotel Group Ltd has a one year low of GBX 651.50 and a one year high of GBX 1,130.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 453.68 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 991.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 864.14.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating and issued a GBX 1,290 ($17.11) price target on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

About PPHE Hotel Group

PPHE Hotel Group Limited is a hospitality company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, jointly controlled entities and associates, owns, leases, operates, franchises and develops upscale and lifestyle hotels in gateway cities and regional centers in Europe. The Company’s activities are divided into Owned Hotel Operations and Management Activities.

