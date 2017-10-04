Rockwell Collins, Inc. (COL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Rockwell Collins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Rockwell Collins from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Collins in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Rockwell Collins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Collins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Rockwell Collins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.46.

Shares of Rockwell Collins (COL) opened at 132.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.73. Rockwell Collins has a 12-month low of $78.54 and a 12-month high of $135.31.

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Rockwell Collins had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rockwell Collins will post $6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Collins announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 7th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Rockwell Collins news, Director Harlan Donnley Meade purchased 1,666,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.06 per share, with a total value of $100,000.02. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waldron LP grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Collins by 53.3% during the first quarter. Waldron LP now owns 3,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Rockwell Collins by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Collins by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 336,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,675,000 after purchasing an additional 32,007 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Rockwell Collins by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Collins by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Collins Company Profile

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces and supports communications and aviation systems for commercial and military customers. The Company provides information management services through voice and data communication networks and solutions across the world. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial Systems, Government Systems and Information Management Services.

