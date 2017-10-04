Rockwell Collins, Inc. (COL) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Collins were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron LP lifted its holdings in Rockwell Collins by 53.3% during the first quarter. Waldron LP now owns 3,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Collins by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 336,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,675,000 after purchasing an additional 32,007 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Rockwell Collins by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Collins by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Rockwell Collins by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Rockwell Collins news, Director Harlan Donnley Meade bought 1,666,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.06 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.02. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) opened at 132.22 on Wednesday. Rockwell Collins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.54 and a 52-week high of $135.31. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.30 and a 200 day moving average of $111.75.

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Rockwell Collins had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 11.52%. Rockwell Collins’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Collins, Inc. will post $6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Collins declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, July 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Rockwell Collins’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COL shares. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Collins in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rockwell Collins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Rockwell Collins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Rockwell Collins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton lowered shares of Rockwell Collins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.46.

About Rockwell Collins

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces and supports communications and aviation systems for commercial and military customers. The Company provides information management services through voice and data communication networks and solutions across the world. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial Systems, Government Systems and Information Management Services.

