Roche Holding Ltd. (ROG) Given a CHF 325 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) Analysts

Roche Holding Ltd. (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 325 target price by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

ROG has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 284 price target on shares of Roche Holding and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche Holding in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. HSBC Holdings plc set a CHF 210 price objective on shares of Roche Holding and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. BNP Paribas set a CHF 250 price objective on shares of Roche Holding and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a CHF 260 price objective on Roche Holding and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roche Holding has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 267.53.

Shares of Roche Holding (VTX ROG) opened at 249.60 on Monday. Roche Holding has a 1-year low of CHK 218.30 and a 1-year high of CHK 273.00. The stock has a market cap of CHK 212.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is CHK 244.22 and its 200 day moving average price is CHK 251.61.

Roche Holding Company Profile

Roche Holding AG (Roche) is a research-based healthcare company. The Company’s operating businesses are organized into two divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceuticals Division consists of two business segments: Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chugai. The Diagnostics Division consists of four business areas: Diabetes Care, Molecular Diagnostics, Professional Diagnostics and Tissue Diagnostics.

