Robert W. Hesslein Sells 2,165 Shares of Foundation Medicine, Inc. (FMI) Stock

Foundation Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMI) SVP Robert W. Hesslein sold 2,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $84,002.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Robert W. Hesslein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 6th, Robert W. Hesslein sold 5,070 shares of Foundation Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $196,918.80.

Shares of Foundation Medicine, Inc. (FMI) traded up 3.39% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.15. 141,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $1.48 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.27. Foundation Medicine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $43.15.

Foundation Medicine (NASDAQ:FMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.94 million. Foundation Medicine had a negative return on equity of 109.63% and a negative net margin of 131.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Foundation Medicine, Inc. will post ($4.67) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FMI. BidaskClub raised shares of Foundation Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foundation Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Foundation Medicine by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 579,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,024,000 after purchasing an additional 343,770 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Foundation Medicine by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 131,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Foundation Medicine by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Foundation Medicine by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 526,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,947,000 after purchasing an additional 291,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Foundation Medicine by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 90,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 31.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foundation Medicine Company Profile

Foundation Medicine, Inc is a molecular information company. The Company sells products that are enabled by its molecular information platform to physicians and biopharmaceutical companies. It is engaged in the business of delivering molecular information about cancer to its customers. Its platform includes various methods and algorithms for analyzing specimens across various types of cancer.

