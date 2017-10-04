Robert W. Baird Reiterates $295.00 Price Target for Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA)

Robert W. Baird set a $295.00 price objective on Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $301.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $313.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a hold rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $279.96.

Shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ ULTA) opened at 227.62 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $204.01 and a 12 month high of $314.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.02 and its 200 day moving average is $266.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 0.57.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post $8.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Macdonald purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.37 per share, with a total value of $416,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,894.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.0% during the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.1% during the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc is a holding company for the Ulta Beauty group of companies. The Company is a beauty retailer. The Company offers cosmetics, fragrance, skin, hair care products and salon services. The Company offers approximately 20,000 products from over 500 beauty brands across all categories, including the Company’s own private label.

