Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Hold Rating for United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Robert W. Baird reiterated their hold rating on shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in a report issued on Sunday. They currently have a $118.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup Inc. raised shares of United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated a buy rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Cowen and Company reiterated a hold rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.27.

Shares of United Parcel Service (UPS) opened at 119.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.08 and a 200-day moving average of $110.14. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $102.12 and a 52-week high of $120.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 417.18% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post $6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alan Gershenhorn sold 17,699 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total value of $2,019,455.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Barber sold 3,556 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total transaction of $394,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.3% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 57,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Honeywell International Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Honeywell International Inc. now owns 402,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,199,000 after purchasing an additional 209,600 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 46,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 16,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) is a package delivery company. The Company is a provider of global supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package operations, International Package operations, and Supply Chain & Freight operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company delivered packages in over 220 countries and territories.

