Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Hold Rating for American Water Works (AWK)

Robert W. Baird restated their hold rating on shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. They currently have a $82.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised American Water Works from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Vetr lowered shares of American Water Works from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $84.04 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.86.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) opened at 81.75 on Friday. American Water Works has a 52 week low of $69.41 and a 52 week high of $83.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.71 and a 200-day moving average of $79.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.52 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works will post $3.00 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/robert-w-baird-reaffirms-hold-rating-for-american-water-works-awk.html.

In related news, COO Walter Lynch sold 15,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,243,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,116,022. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1,423.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,519,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,129,202,000 after buying an additional 13,566,529 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 8,104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,712,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,720,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,378,085,000 after acquiring an additional 657,026 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 7,096.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,415,000 after acquiring an additional 646,834 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 741,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,780,000 after acquiring an additional 311,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc is a holding company for regulated and market-based subsidiaries throughout the United States and Ontario, Canada. The Company’s Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services as public utilities in 16 states in the United States as of December 31, 2016.

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.