Robert Disbrow Purchases 25,000 Shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (PNE) Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) insider Robert Disbrow purchased 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$16,000.00.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pine Cliff Energy Ltd alerts:

On Thursday, September 21st, Robert Disbrow acquired 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,000.00.

On Thursday, August 31st, Robert Disbrow acquired 39,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,130.00.

On Friday, September 1st, Robert Disbrow acquired 2,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,675.00.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Robert Disbrow acquired 10,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,000.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Robert Disbrow acquired 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 25th, Robert Disbrow acquired 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Robert Disbrow bought 16,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, with a total value of C$11,220.00.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Robert Disbrow bought 28,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, with a total value of C$19,380.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Robert Disbrow bought 5,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.68 per share, with a total value of C$3,400.00.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE PNE) opened at 0.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.73. The firm’s market cap is $184.25 million. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $1.22.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Robert Disbrow Purchases 25,000 Shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (PNE) Stock” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/robert-disbrow-purchases-25000-shares-of-pine-cliff-energy-ltd-pne-stock.html.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.85 to C$0.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (Pine Cliff) is a Canada-based oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin (WCSB). It is also involved in the exploration for precious metals through its subsidiaries.

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.