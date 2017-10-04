Riverhead Capital Management LLC Has $140,000 Stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 15,660 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 335,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,275,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) opened at 7.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.98. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $18.40. The company’s market capitalization is $2.23 billion.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $630.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.79 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 32.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.31%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post ($1.50) EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.41%.

Several research firms have commented on NBR. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Cowen and Company cut their price target on Nabors Industries from $13.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $9.00 price target on Nabors Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $8.00 price objective on Nabors Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.77.

Nabors Industries Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. owns and operates a land-based drilling rig fleet. The Company is a provider of offshore platform drilling rigs in the United States and multiple international markets. The Company conducts its Drilling & Rig Services business through four segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling and Rig Services.

