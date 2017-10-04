Riverhead Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forward Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter.

Get Apogee Enterprises Inc. alerts:

Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ APOG) opened at 48.96 on Wednesday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $61.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.56.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $343.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.97 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post $3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. DA Davidson set a $52.00 price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/riverhead-capital-management-llc-grows-holdings-in-apogee-enterprises-inc-apog.html.

In other news, Director Jerome L. Davis sold 18,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $1,029,578.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc is engaged in the design and development of glass solutions for enclosing commercial buildings and framing art. The Company operates through four segments: Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, Architectural Framing Systems and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Glass segment fabricates coated glass used in customized window and wall systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.