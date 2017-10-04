Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RTTR) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) dropped 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 1,369,054 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 865% from the average daily volume of 141,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RTTR shares. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

Get Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $0.51. The company’s market cap is $5.37 million.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). On average, analysts forecast that Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($0.42) earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ritter Pharmaceuticals stock. KCG Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) by 259.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,046 shares during the period. KCG Holdings Inc. owned 0.91% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RTTR) Trading Down 2.9%” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/ritter-pharmaceuticals-inc-rttr-trading-down-2-9.html.

About Ritter Pharmaceuticals

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. The Company’s segment is focusing on the development and commercialization of RP-G28. The Company conducts human gut health research by exploring metabolic capacity of the gut microbiota and translating the functionality of prebiotic-based therapeutics into applications intended to have impact on a patient’s health.

Receive News & Ratings for Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.