Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company that discovers and develops novel, small-molecule drugs for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, cancer and viral diseases. Its goal is to file one new investigative new drug application in a significant indication each year. The Company’s pioneering research focuses on intracellular signaling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms. Rigel’s productivity has resulted in strategic collaborations with large pharmaceutical partners to develop and market our product candidates. We have product development programs in inflammatory/autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, thrombocytopenia, and asthma and allergy, as well as in cancer. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.05.

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ RIGL) traded down 3.10% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.13. 1,083,793 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s market capitalization is $389.35 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $4.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average is $2.63.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.86% and a negative net margin of 354.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.60) earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIGL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,335,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,456 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,843,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,390 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,039,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,489,000 after purchasing an additional 348,755 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LLC now owns 4,254,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,083,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,188,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 90,640 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

