Rice Energy Inc. (RICE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect Rice Energy Inc. (NYSE:RICE) to report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Rice Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.05. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rice Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rice Energy.

Rice Energy (NYSE:RICE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $398.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.27 million. Rice Energy had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 155.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.07) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RICE shares. BidaskClub raised Rice Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Rice Energy in a research note on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $30.00 price objective on Rice Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Rice Energy in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $26.00 price objective on Rice Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RICE. Century Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rice Energy by 44.5% in the second quarter. Century Capital Management LLC now owns 73,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 22,617 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Rice Energy by 43.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 24,710 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Rice Energy by 13.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,572,000 after buying an additional 20,480 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Rice Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,778,000. Finally, Kassirer Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Rice Energy during the second quarter worth about $5,326,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rice Energy (NYSE RICE) traded down 0.35% on Wednesday, hitting $28.41. 6,482,374 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.61. The stock’s market capitalization is $6.07 billion. Rice Energy has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $29.55.

Rice Energy Company Profile

Rice Energy Inc (Rice Energy) is an independent natural gas and oil company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) properties in the Appalachian Basin. The Company conducts its operations through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Midstream.

