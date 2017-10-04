Rhumbline Advisers Grows Holdings in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 48.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,607 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 34,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 19.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 28.4% in the first quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 31,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.97% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) opened at 19.00 on Wednesday. The company’s market cap is $700.47 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average is $15.57. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $20.02.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.30). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.61% and a negative net margin of 206.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 million. Analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post ($1.49) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTMX. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Cann reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

In related news, Director Frederick W. Gluck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $86,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Debanjan Ray sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,467 shares of company stock worth $1,098,858 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company uses its Probody technology platform to create cancer immunotherapies against clinically validated targets, as well as to develop cancer therapeutics against difficult-to-drug targets. Its pipeline is focused on the development of therapies in a set of modalities: Probody cancer immunotherapies, Probody drug conjugates, T-cell engaging Probody bispecifics and ProCAR-NK cell therapies.

