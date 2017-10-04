Reviewing Lombard Medical (EVAR) and Neogen Corporation (NEOG)

Lombard Medical (NASDAQ: EVAR) and Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Lombard Medical has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neogen Corporation has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.2% of Lombard Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of Neogen Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Neogen Corporation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Lombard Medical and Neogen Corporation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lombard Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Neogen Corporation 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Lombard Medical and Neogen Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lombard Medical N/A N/A N/A Neogen Corporation 12.28% 9.93% 8.85%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lombard Medical and Neogen Corporation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lombard Medical $12.17 million 0.96 -$24.22 million ($1.54) -0.27 Neogen Corporation $373.21 million 8.03 $81.51 million $1.19 65.86

Neogen Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Lombard Medical. Lombard Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neogen Corporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Neogen Corporation beats Lombard Medical on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lombard Medical Company Profile

Lombard Medical, Inc. is a medical technology company. The Company specializes in developing, manufacturing, and marketing endovascular stent-grafts that address medical needs in the repair of aortic aneurysms. The Company’s Aorfix is an abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) stent-graft for the treatment of AAAs with angulation at the neck of the aneurysm of over 90 degrees. The Company supplies Aorfix pre-loaded into a delivery system, Aorflex, which is designed for accurate placement of Aorfix in the abdominal aorta. Once Aorfix is properly placed within the abdominal aorta, it provides a conduit for blood flow, thereby relieving pressure within the weakened or aneurysmal section of the vessel wall, which reduces the potential for the AAA to rupture. It also offers IntelliFlex, which is a delivery system technology created for Aorfix AAA stent graft, and Altura Endovascular Stent Graft System that offers a simple and predictable solution to the treatment of standard AAA anatomies.

Neogen Corporation Company Profile

Neogen Corporation develops, manufactures and markets a range of products and services dedicated to food and animal safety. The Company operates through two segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment produces and markets diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens and levels of general sanitation. The Animal Safety segment is primarily engaged in the production and marketing of products dedicated to animal health, including a range of consumable products marketed to veterinarians and animal health product distributors. The Animal Safety segment also provides genetic identification services. Additionally, the Animal Safety segment produces and markets rodenticides, disinfectants and insecticides to assist in the control of rodents and disease in and around agricultural, food production and other facilities.

