Reviewing DTS (DTSI) & Its Rivals

DTS (NASDAQ: DTSI) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Entertainment Production” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare DTS to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares DTS and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DTS 1.17% 1.04% 0.59% DTS Competitors 2.73% 10.89% 3.54%

Dividends

DTS pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. DTS pays out -19.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Entertainment Production” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 29.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for DTS and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DTS 0 1 0 0 2.00 DTS Competitors 142 539 1248 31 2.60

DTS presently has a consensus price target of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.09%. As a group, “Entertainment Production” companies have a potential upside of 13.43%. Given DTS’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DTS has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.1% of DTS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Entertainment Production” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of DTS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of shares of all “Entertainment Production” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

DTS has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DTS’s rivals have a beta of 0.92, meaning that their average share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DTS and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio DTS N/A N/A -101.09 DTS Competitors $6.27 billion $1.49 billion 43.05

DTS’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than DTS. DTS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

DTS rivals beat DTS on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About DTS

DTS, Inc. is an audio technology solutions provider for high-definition entertainment experiences. The Company’s audio solutions are designed to enable recording, delivery and playback of high-definition audio, and are included by licensee customers around the world into a range of consumer electronics devices, including televisions, personal computers (PCs), smartphones, tablets, digital media players (DMPs), set-top-boxes, soundbars, wireless speakers, video game consoles, Blu-ray Disc players, automotive audio systems, audio/video receivers (AVRs), digital versatile disc (DVD)-based products and home theater systems. In the wireless speakers market, the Company maintains a Play-Fi Certified original design manufacturer (ODM) Program. The Company’s market base includes Blu-ray, Home audio video (AV) and Automotive. The Blu-ray market includes standalone players, gaming devices and disc drives included in PCs.

