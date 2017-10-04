Reviewing Computer Task Group, (CTG) & FleetMatics Group PLC (FLTX)

Computer Task Group, (NASDAQ: CTG) and FleetMatics Group PLC (NYSE:FLTX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Computer Task Group, and FleetMatics Group PLC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Computer Task Group, 0 0 1 0 3.00 FleetMatics Group PLC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Computer Task Group, presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 58.58%. Given Computer Task Group,’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Computer Task Group, is more favorable than FleetMatics Group PLC.

Risk & Volatility

Computer Task Group, has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FleetMatics Group PLC has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Computer Task Group, and FleetMatics Group PLC’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Computer Task Group, $308.08 million 0.27 $5.83 million ($0.88) -6.09 FleetMatics Group PLC N/A N/A N/A $0.82 73.17

Computer Task Group, has higher revenue and earnings than FleetMatics Group PLC. Computer Task Group, is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FleetMatics Group PLC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Computer Task Group, and FleetMatics Group PLC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computer Task Group, -4.50% 4.27% 2.67% FleetMatics Group PLC -0.96% -0.98% -0.76%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.0% of Computer Task Group, shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of FleetMatics Group PLC shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Computer Task Group, shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Computer Task Group, beats FleetMatics Group PLC on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Computer Task Group, Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (CTG) is an information technology (IT) solutions and staffing services company. The Company primarily operates in the segment of providing IT services to its clients. The Company has operations in North America and Europe. The Company is engaged in providing IT services, including IT Solutions, and IT and other Staffing. CTG provides these primary services to all of the markets that it serves. The services provided encompass the IT business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the IT solution. It provides administrative or warehouse employees to clients to supplement the IT resources. The Company promotes a portion of its services through five vertical market focus areas: technology service providers, manufacturing, healthcare (which includes services provided to healthcare providers, health insurers, and life sciences companies), financial services, and diversified industrials.

FleetMatics Group PLC Company Profile

Fleetmatics Group Limited, formerly Fleetmatics Group PLC, is a holding company. The Company is a provider of mobile workforce solutions for service-based businesses of all sizes delivered as software-as-a-service (SaaS). The Company’s mobile software platform enables businesses to manage their local fleets of commercial vehicles. The Company offers Web-based and mobile application solutions that provide fleet operators with access to vehicle location, fuel usage, speed and mileage and others into their mobile workforce. The Company’s product offerings include Fleetmatics REVEAL, a business intelligence-based fleet management solution for small and midsize businesses (SMBs); Fleetmatics REVEAL+, which extends Fleetmatics REVEAL to larger enterprises, and Fleetmatics WORK, a field service management solution. Its fleet management offering consists of tracking alerts, route replay, timeline view, places, driver-centricity and money-based metrics.

