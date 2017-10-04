Retrophin, Inc. (RTRX) Shares Sold by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 628,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,734 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 1.65% of Retrophin worth $12,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Retrophin by 1.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Retrophin by 4.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Retrophin in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Retrophin in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Retrophin in the second quarter worth approximately $246,000.

Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) opened at 24.51 on Wednesday. Retrophin, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $25.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.98. The firm’s market cap is $940.82 million.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $38.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.36 million. Retrophin had a negative net margin of 48.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Retrophin, Inc. will post ($1.13) EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Neil F. Mcfarlane sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $31,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,495. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RTRX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retrophin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Retrophin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development, acquisition and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of serious, catastrophic or rare diseases. The Company sells three products, including Chenodal (chenodeoxycholic acid), Cholbam (cholic acid) and Thiola (tiopronin).

