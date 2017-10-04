Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $66.47 Million Stake in Nike, Inc. (NKE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,126,643 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 116,653 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.09% of Nike worth $66,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nike by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,554,253 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,319,086,000 after purchasing an additional 835,003 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Nike by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,907,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,781,332,000 after buying an additional 2,375,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Nike by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,087,830 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,621,066,000 after buying an additional 144,846 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Nike by 124.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,143,559 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,401,251,000 after buying an additional 13,953,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Nike by 9.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,679,290 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $706,617,000 after buying an additional 1,130,409 shares in the last quarter. 62.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $66.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Cowen and Company set a $54.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.23.

In other news, Director Johnathan A. Rodgers sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $855,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,527. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Campion sold 5,722 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $339,886.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 162,117 shares of company stock worth $9,409,321. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) opened at 51.47 on Wednesday. Nike, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.01 and a 52 week high of $60.53. The stock has a market cap of $84.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.08.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. Nike had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nike, Inc. will post $2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.64%.

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

