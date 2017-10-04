Restoration Hardware Holdings’ (RH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Restoration Hardware Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Guggenheim in a report released on Wednesday. They presently have a $95.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $75.00. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays PLC set a $65.00 price target on shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restoration Hardware Holdings has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.81.

Restoration Hardware Holdings (NYSE RH) traded up 3.31% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,982 shares. Restoration Hardware Holdings has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $79.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4037.37 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.67.

Restoration Hardware Holdings (NYSE:RH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $615.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.38 million. Restoration Hardware Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Restoration Hardware Holdings will post $2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Restoration Hardware Holdings news, CEO Gary G. Friedman acquired 13,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.64 per share, with a total value of $1,000,022.76. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,235,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,144,772.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.94 per share, for a total transaction of $993,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,212,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,922,897.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings by 41.4% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings by 58.2% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings by 12.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings by 36.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings during the first quarter worth about $155,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restoration Hardware Holdings Company Profile

RH, formerly Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc, is a retailer in the home furnishings marketplace. As of January 28, 2017, the Company had two segments: RH Segment and Waterworks. It offers merchandise assortments across a range of categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, decor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings.

