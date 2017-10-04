Restaurant Brands International (QSR) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.16

Press coverage about Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Restaurant Brands International earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the restaurant operator an impact score of 44.2138497444644 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) opened at 64.04 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $42.35 and a 1-year high of $65.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.58 and a 200-day moving average of $60.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 1.77.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post $1.90 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Restaurant Brands International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Instinet assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Nomura began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

In other news, Director Ali Hedayat acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.32 per share, with a total value of $306,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,235.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jose E. Cil sold 132,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $8,475,734.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,631 shares in the company, valued at $11,136,218.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc is a quick service restaurant (QSR) company. The Company had over 20,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries and the United States territories, as of December 31, 2016. It operates through two segments: Tim Hortons (TH) and Burger King (BK). Tim Hortons restaurants are quick service restaurants with a menu that includes blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps and soups, among others.

