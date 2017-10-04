ResMed Inc. (RMD) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “ResMed achieved strong global revenue growth over the past few quarters, led by sales of sleep devices, respiratory care devices, mask systems and software solutions. Also, Brightree has acted as a significant contributor to the company’s operating results through 2017. Notably, we believe, ResMed’s product launches and strategies to gain traction in the SDB market are expected to boost its performance further in the near term. Also, its recent published favorable study result on COPD buoys optimism. Over the last six months, ResMed has been observed to trade above the broader industry. However, we remain skeptical on certain fundamental factors that may weigh down the stock. In this regard, challenges like competitive bidding and reimbursement issues continue to plague the stock. Rising operating expenses and a weak operating margin are other major woes for ResMed.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RMD. Barclays PLC upped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a sell rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ResMed from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised shares of ResMed from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) traded up 0.73% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.09. 83,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.89. ResMed has a 12 month low of $56.59 and a 12 month high of $81.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 0.77.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $556.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.68 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 18.25%. ResMed’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ResMed will post $3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 58.09%.

In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 20,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,503,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 321,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,165,008.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sulpizio sold 24,390 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total value of $1,801,201.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,283.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,008 shares of company stock worth $6,632,186. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in ResMed by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in ResMed by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in ResMed by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,489 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in ResMed by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 33,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing of medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat and manage respiratory disorders, including sleep disordered breathing (SDB), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), neuromuscular disease and other diseases.

