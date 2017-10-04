ResMed Inc. (RMD) Position Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.09% of ResMed worth $10,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in ResMed by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in ResMed by 7.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter valued at $156,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ResMed by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed in the first quarter valued at $201,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed Inc. alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ResMed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup Inc. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ResMed from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America Corporation downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “ResMed Inc. (RMD) Position Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company MN” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/resmed-inc-rmd-position-lowered-by-wells-fargo-company-mn.html.

In other news, Director Richard Sulpizio sold 24,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total transaction of $1,801,201.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,283.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $96,862.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,902.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,008 shares of company stock valued at $6,632,186. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) opened at 76.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.89. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.59 and a 12-month high of $81.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.77.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. ResMed had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $556.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post $3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.09%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing of medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat and manage respiratory disorders, including sleep disordered breathing (SDB), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), neuromuscular disease and other diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.