Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Hoya Corp. (HOCPY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Hoya Corp. (OTCMKTS: HOCPY):

9/29/2017 – Hoya Corp. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock.

9/28/2017 – Hoya Corp. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/18/2017 – Hoya Corp. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock.

9/15/2017 – Hoya Corp. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Hoya Corp. (OTCMKTS HOCPY) remained flat at $54.19 on Wednesday. 6,070 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.26 and a 200 day moving average of $52.03. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.92. Hoya Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.41 and a 12-month high of $58.24.

HOYA Corporation is a diversified, multinational company and a supplier of high-tech and healthcare products. The Company’s segments include Information Technology, Life Care and Other. The Information Technology segment consists of electronics-related products and imaging-related products. The Life Care segment comprises healthcare-related products and medical-related products.

