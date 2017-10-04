Research Analysts’ Upgrades for October, 4th (CLSN, DLTR, F, RP, RSYS, SABR, SAN, SAND, SBGI, SEOAY)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, October 4th:

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) was upgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $7.00 target price on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) was upgraded by analysts at Cleveland Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) was upgraded by analysts at Standpoint Research from a hold rating to a buy rating.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “RealPage, Inc. provides on-demand property management solutions that enable owners and managers of single-family and a wide variety of multi-family rental property types to manage their marketing, pricing, screening, leasing, accounting, purchasing and other property operations. The Company’s products include OneSite Solutions, to increase occupancy and reduce operating expenses through streamlined operations; CrossFire, a sales and marketing system to capture more leads, manage and retain more residents, and provide residents with the means to sign up for utilities and other services; YieldStar, to optimize asset values through revenue management, portfolio management, and market intelligence; LeasingDesk, a risk mitigation system; Velocity, to generate comprehensive utility and convergent bills for properties and deliver superior submetering services; OpsTechnology, a spend management system. RealPage, Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, Texas. “

RadiSys Corporation (NASDAQ:RSYS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “RadiSys Corporation is a leader in computer based building blocks used by original equipment manufacturers for products in the telecommunications and networked equipment markets. Unlike general purpose computers, embedded computer solutions are incorporated into systems and equipment to provide a single or a limited number of critical system control functions and are generally integrated into larger automated systems. “

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sabre Corporation engages in providing technology solutions to the global travel and tourism industry. The company operates four brands/businesses: Sabre Airline Solutions (R), Sabre Hospitality Solutions (R), Sabre Travel Network (R) and Travelocity (R). Its software, data, mobile and distribution solutions are used by airlines hotel properties to manage critical operations, such as passenger and guest reservations, revenue management, and flight, network and crew management. Sabre Corporation is headquartered in Southlake, Texas. “

Banco Santander, (NYSE:SAN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $7.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

Sandstorm Gold (NASDAQ:SAND) (TSE:SSL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $5.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is a gold streaming company engaged in providing upfront financing for gold mining companies. It focuses on completing gold purchase agreements with gold mining companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sinclair Broadcast Group is a diversified broadcasting company that owns or provides programming services pursuant to local marketing agreements to more television stations than any other commercial broadcasting group in the United States. “

Stora Enso OYJ (NASDAQ:SEOAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

ServiceMaster Global Holdings (NYSE:SERV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. provides outsourcing services for residential and commercial customers. The company’s brands includes Terminix, American Home Shield, ServiceMaster Restore, ServiceMaster Clean, Merry Maids, Furniture Medic and AmeriSpec. ServiceMaster. It offers lawn care and landscape maintenance, termite and pest control, home warranties, disaster response and reconstruction, cleaning and disaster restoration, house cleaning, furniture repair, and home inspection services. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. “

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $21.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sprouts Farmers Markets, LLC engages in the retailing of natural and organic food primarily in the United States. The Company offers fresh produce, meats, cheeses, dairy, bakery, beer and wine, bulk foods, vitamins, and supplements. Sprouts Farmers Markets, LLC is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is a holding company which provides a broad range of telecommunications services through its operating subsidiaries. The Company’s operating subsidiaries provide local telephone, cable, Internet access, interexchange facilities, cellular and PCS services, along with many other associated services. “

