Research Analysts Set Expectations for United States Steel Corporation’s FY2017 Earnings (X)

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of United States Steel Corporation in a report issued on Wednesday. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the year. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United States Steel Corporation’s FY2018 earnings at $1.25 EPS.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on X. Longbow Research cut United States Steel Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Argus boosted their price target on United States Steel Corporation to $1.48 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of United States Steel Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Cowen and Company increased their price target on United States Steel Corporation from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. upgraded United States Steel Corporation to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.29.
Shares of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) opened at 26.32 on Monday. United States Steel Corporation has a 52 week low of $16.17 and a 52 week high of $41.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.58 and a beta of 2.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.83.
United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.66. United States Steel Corporation had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. United States Steel Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.
In other United States Steel Corporation news, CFO Kevin Bradley purchased 36,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.23 per share, with a total value of $1,001,029.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,200.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugene Sperling purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,706.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 64,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,452. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in United States Steel Corporation by 221.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in United States Steel Corporation by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in United States Steel Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in United States Steel Corporation by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in United States Steel Corporation by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
United States Steel Corporation Company Profile
United States Steel Corporation is an integrated steel producer. The Company is engaged in producing flat-rolled and tubular products with production operations in North America and Europe. The Company operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE) and Tubular Products (Tubular).
Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.