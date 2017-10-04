Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) Shares Gap Down to $66.55

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $68.08, but opened at $66.55. Republic Services shares last traded at $63.31, with a volume of 3,957,701 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RSG. Stifel Nicolaus cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, August 25th. BidaskClub cut Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Republic Services from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.51 and a 200 day moving average of $64.07.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Republic Services had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post $2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.77%.

In related news, insider Donald W. Slager sold 22,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $1,493,258.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 246,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,289,052.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Catharine D. Ellingsen sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $940,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,622.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,187 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,922. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 20,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc is a provider of non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and energy services. The Company’s segments include Group 1, Group 2 and Corporate entities. Its Group 1 and Group 2 segments provide integrated waste management services. Group 1 consists of geographic areas located in the western and portions of the mid-western United States.

