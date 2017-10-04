Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 400,400 Shares of Moody’s Corporation (MCO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.17% of Moody’s Corporation worth $38,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s Corporation during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s Corporation in the first quarter valued at $108,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Moody’s Corporation by 78.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Moody’s Corporation by 6.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s Corporation in the second quarter valued at $200,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE MCO) opened at 141.00 on Wednesday. Moody’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $93.51 and a 1-year high of $141.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.09 and its 200 day moving average is $123.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.18. Moody’s Corporation had a negative return on equity of 167.31% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Moody’s Corporation will post $5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Moody’s Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.29%.

In related news, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 45,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total value of $5,834,220.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 292,310 shares in the company, valued at $37,716,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 61,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $7,599,101.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 308,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,048,494.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,598 shares of company stock valued at $19,568,705 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MCO. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Moody’s Corporation in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS AG boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s Corporation from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Moody’s Corporation in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Moody’s Corporation from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Moody’s Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.13.

About Moody’s Corporation

Moody’s Corporation (Moody’s) is a provider of credit ratings; credit, capital markets and economic related research, data and analytical tools; software solutions and related risk management services, quantitative credit risk measures, financial services training and certification services, and research and analytical services to financial institution customers.

