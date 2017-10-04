Regency Centers Corporation (REG) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers Corporation were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Regency Centers Corporation by 15.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,274,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,775,000 after buying an additional 560,110 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers Corporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,748,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Corporation by 7.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Corporation by 6.7% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 5,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Corporation by 7.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Chaim Katzman sold 1,055,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $67,885,239.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Lou Fiala sold 7,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total value of $511,128.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,112.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) opened at 62.38 on Wednesday. Regency Centers Corporation has a 12 month low of $58.63 and a 12 month high of $75.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.02 and its 200 day moving average is $63.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 103.62 and a beta of 0.56.

Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Regency Centers Corporation had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $240.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers Corporation will post $0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REG. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers Corporation in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regency Centers Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Regency Centers Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Regency Centers Corporation from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Regency Centers Corporation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers Corporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.54.

Regency Centers Corporation Company Profile

Regency Centers Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is the general partner of Regency Centers, L.P. (the Operating Partnership). The Company is engaged in the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition and development of retail shopping centers through the Operating Partnership.

