Regal Entertainment Group (RGC) Holdings Lifted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE:RGC) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Regal Entertainment Group were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regal Entertainment Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,209,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,273,000 after buying an additional 380,951 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Regal Entertainment Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,092,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,503,000 after buying an additional 1,048,051 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regal Entertainment Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,157,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,626,000 after buying an additional 350,222 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Regal Entertainment Group by 20.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,659,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,330,000 after acquiring an additional 797,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regal Entertainment Group by 22.5% during the second quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,275,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,467,000 after acquiring an additional 783,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Ownby bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $105,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,204.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas D. Bell, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,619.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 242,500 shares of company stock valued at $641,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE:RGC) opened at 16.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.40. Regal Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $24.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE:RGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $764.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.15 million. Regal Entertainment Group had a net margin of 5.24% and a negative return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Regal Entertainment Group will post $0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Regal Entertainment Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

Regal Entertainment Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 31st that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RGC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Regal Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Benchmark Co. lowered their price objective on Regal Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Regal Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, September 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Regal Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Regal Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Regal Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.79.

Regal Entertainment Group Company Profile

Regal Entertainment Group is an operator of theatre circuits in the United States. As of March 31, 2017, the Company operated 7,262 screens in 559 theatres in 43 states along with Guam, Saipan, American Samoa and the District of Columbia. The Company manages its business under theatre exhibition operations segment.

