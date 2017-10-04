Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC) PT Raised to $87.00 at Morgan Stanley

Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) had its price objective increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.41% from the stock’s current price.

RBC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Regal Beloit Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regal Beloit Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Regal Beloit Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Regal Beloit Corporation in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Regal Beloit Corporation in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regal Beloit Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.83.

Shares of Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE RBC) opened at 80.25 on Monday. Regal Beloit Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.45 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.07.

Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Regal Beloit Corporation had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $869.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Corporation will post $4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Henry W. Knueppel sold 20,000 shares of Regal Beloit Corporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Regal Beloit Corporation by 1.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 566,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,165,000 after buying an additional 10,131 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit Corporation by 2.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,010,000 after buying an additional 12,329 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit Corporation by 0.6% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 387,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,278,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit Corporation by 32.3% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after buying an additional 16,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit Corporation by 56.3% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 231,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,541,000 after buying an additional 83,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Beloit Corporation

Regal Beloit Corporation is a manufacturer of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation and power transmission products. The Company operates through three segments: the Commercial and Industrial Systems segment, with its principal line of business in medium and large electric motors, power generation products, high-performance drives and controls and capacitors; the Climate Solutions segment, with its principal line of business in small motors, controls and air moving products, and the Power Transmission Solutions segment, with its principal line of business in power transmission gearing, hydraulic pump drives, open gearing and specialty mechanical products which control motion and torque.

