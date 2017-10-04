Red Electrica Corporacion SA (RDEIY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Electrica Corporacion SA (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Red Electrica Corporacion, S.A. is primarily engaged in power transmission and operation of electrical systems in Spain. The Company performs its functions in coordination with the operators and clients of the Iberian power market to ensure continuity and security of power supply. Red Eléctrica also acts as the operator of the insular and extra peninsular power systems. The Company also provides consulting and advisory services and telecommunication services through its subsidiaries. Red Electrica Corporacion, S.A. is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Red Electrica Corporacion SA in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of Red Electrica Corporacion SA in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

Red Electrica Corporacion SA (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) opened at 10.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average is $10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.64. Red Electrica Corporacion SA has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $11.57.

