Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ashtead Group (ASHTY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ashtead Group (NASDAQ: ASHTY):

10/2/2017 – Ashtead Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ashtead Group Plc is an equipment company which provides rental solutions primarily in United States and United Kingdom. The company’s operating segments consists of Sunbelt Rentals and A-Plant. Sunbelt Rentals provides pump and power, climate control and scaffolding services. A-Plant business operates through Eve Trakway Limited, which constructs temporary roadways and barriers; PSS, which offers trenchless technology and fusion services and FLG services. Ashtead Group Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of Ashtead Group (NASDAQ ASHTY) traded down 2.05% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,384 shares. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of $60.39 and a 12-month high of $99.57.

