Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Aflac (AFL)

9/28/2017 – Aflac had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We believe AFL shares reacted negatively today (-1.8% versus S&P 500 Life & Health Index -1.0%) due to a lower-than-expected capital deployment forecast.””

9/26/2017 – Aflac was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $82.00.

9/25/2017 – Aflac was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aflac shares have outperformed its industry year to date. Efforts to increase agent productivity, emphasis on sale of third-sector products, pull back on sale of first-sector products, and the introduction of new products are likely to drive long-term growth. Its strong capital position enables it to buy back shares and increase dividend payouts. Its U.S segment continues to perform strongly and will continue as company has undertaken a number of growth initiatives in this business. A favorable earnings guidance against the back drop of continued challenges in its Japan business instills our confidence in the company. Also, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2017 and 2018 moved up 2.3% and 0.7%, respectively, in the last 60 days. Nevertheless, persistent low interest rates in Japan have put pressure on revenue growth from the region. Also branch conversion cost might drain margins to some extent.”

9/21/2017 – Aflac was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aflac shares have outperformed its industry year to date. Efforts to increase agent productivity, emphasis on sale of third-sector products, pull back on sale of first-sector products, and the introduction of new products are likely to drive long-term growth. Its strong capital position enables it to buy back shares and increase dividend payouts. Its U.S segment continues to perform strongly and will continue as company has undertaken a number of growth initiatives in this business. A favorable earnings guidance against the back drop of continued challenges in its Japan business instills our confidence in the company. Also, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2017 and 2018 moved up 2.3% and 0.7%, respectively, in the last 60 days.”

9/18/2017 – Aflac was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aflac shares have outperformed its industry year to date. Efforts to increase agent productivity, emphasis on sale of third-sector products, pull back on sale of first-sector products, and the introduction of new products are likely to drive long-term growth. Its strong capital position enables it to buy back shares and increase dividend payouts. Its U.S segment continues to perform strongly and will continue as company has undertaken a number of growth initiatives in this business. A favorable earnings guidance against the back drop of continued challenges in its Japan business instills our confidence in the company. Also, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2017 and 2018 moved up 2.3% and 0.7%, respectively, in the last 60 days. However, the company remains exposed to a challenging operating environment, primarily in Japan. Charges related to Japan’s branch conversion and foreign exchange volatility are some headwinds faced by the company.”

9/15/2017 – Aflac was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aflac shares have outperformed its industry year to date. Efforts to increase agent productivity, emphasis on sale of third-sector products, pull back on sale of first-sector products, and the introduction of new products are likely to drive long-term growth. Its strong capital position enables it to buy back shares and increase dividend payouts. Its U.S segment continues to perform strongly and will continue as company has undertaken a number of growth initiatives in this business. A favorable earnings guidance against the back drop of continued challenges in its Japan business instills our confidence in the company. Also, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2017 and 2018 moved up 2.3% and 0.7%, respectively, in the last 60 days.”

9/8/2017 – Aflac was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

9/8/2017 – Aflac was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aflac shares have outperformed its industry year to date. Efforts to increase agent productivity, emphasis on sale of third-sector products, pull back on sale of first-sector products, and the introduction of new products like cancer insurance are likely to drive long-term growth. Its strong capital position enables it to buy back shares and increase dividend payouts. However, the company remains exposed to a challenging operating environment, primarily in Japan. Charges related to Japan’s branch conversion and foreign exchange volatility are some headwinds faced by the company.”

9/5/2017 – Aflac was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aflac shares have outperformed its industry year to date. Efforts to increase agent productivity, emphasis on sale of third-sector products, pull back on sale of first-sector products, and the introduction of new products like cancer insurance are likely to drive long-term growth. Its strong capital position enables it to buy back shares and increase dividend payouts. However, the company remains exposed to a challenging operating environment, primarily in Japan. Charges related to Japan’s branch conversion and foreign exchange volatility are some headwinds faced by the company.”

8/24/2017 – Aflac had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS AG.

8/11/2017 – Aflac had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $73.00 to $79.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) opened at 82.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.47. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $84.51. The stock has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post $6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Incorporated is a business holding company. The Company is involved in supplemental health and life insurance, which is marketed and administered through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus (Aflac). The Company’s insurance business consists of two segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S.

