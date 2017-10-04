Raytheon Company (RTN) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RTN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Vetr downgraded Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.08 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. BidaskClub raised Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank AG raised Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.67.

Shares of Raytheon (RTN) opened at 188.31 on Monday. Raytheon has a 12-month low of $132.89 and a 12-month high of $188.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.59.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post $7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Taylor W. Lawrence sold 3,791 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.09, for a total value of $690,303.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Beauchamp acquired 1,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $171.99 per share, for a total transaction of $199,852.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,303 shares in the company, valued at $740,072.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,120 shares of company stock valued at $930,651 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTN. TIAA CREF Trust Co. FSB MO boosted its position in shares of Raytheon by 5.4% during the first quarter. TIAA CREF Trust Co. FSB MO now owns 96,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,701,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in Raytheon by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 7,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL acquired a new position in Raytheon during the 1st quarter worth $426,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new position in Raytheon during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company is a technology company, which specializes in defense and other government markets. The Company develops integrated products, services and solutions in various markets, including sensing; effects; command, control, communications, computers, cyber and intelligence; mission support, and cybersecurity.

