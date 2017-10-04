Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) Position Reduced by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 293,869 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.13% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,465,000 after buying an additional 147,343 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 116,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 35,272 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 109,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 30,788 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $1,013,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RYAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Monday, September 25th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Vertical Group raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

In other news, Director Delyle W. Bloomquist bought 5,600 shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $75,488.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at $376,145.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) opened at 14.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average is $14.16. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $17.60. The stock has a market cap of $610.19 million, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 4.27.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.00 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.17%. Rayonier Advanced Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post $0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Rayonier Advanced Materials’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc is engaged in the production of cellulose specialties. The Company’s product lines include cellulose specialties and commodity products. Its products are used in manufacturing processes. The Company’s products are sold throughout the world to companies for use in various industrial applications, and to produce a range of products, including cigarette filters, foods, pharmaceuticals, textiles and electronics.

