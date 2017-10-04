Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) Holdings Reduced by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,082,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 431,851 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.75% of Raymond James Financial worth $86,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Raymond James Financial by 13.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 898,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,554,000 after buying an additional 105,145 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,243,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 240,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,336,000 after acquiring an additional 137,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 360,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,938,000 after acquiring an additional 50,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) traded down 0.16% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.65. The company had a trading volume of 22,233 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.67. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $86.18.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. Raymond James Financial had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Raymond James Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post $5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Raymond James Financial’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

In related news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 33,000 shares of Raymond James Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.17, for a total transaction of $2,744,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,727,266.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 4,000 shares of Raymond James Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $331,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,201.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RJF shares. BidaskClub upgraded Raymond James Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Raymond James Financial in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Raymond James Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $89.00) on shares of Raymond James Financial in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.33.

Raymond James Financial, Inc (RJF) is a financial holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include Raymond James & Associates, Inc (RJ&A), Raymond James Financial Services, Inc (RJFS), Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc (RJFSA), Raymond James Ltd. (RJ Ltd.), Eagle Asset Management, Inc (Eagle), and Raymond James Bank, N.A.

