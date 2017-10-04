Range Resources Corporation (RRC) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649,513 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,120 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.27% of Range Resources Corporation worth $15,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Range Resources Corporation by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 275,431 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 65,484 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Range Resources Corporation by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 589,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after buying an additional 111,499 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Range Resources Corporation by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 93,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 57,431 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Range Resources Corporation by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,221 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 10,286 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Range Resources Corporation by 1,523.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 220,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after buying an additional 206,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources Corporation alerts:

In other Range Resources Corporation news, Director Mary Ralph Lowe purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $179,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,179.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steffen E. Palko purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $252,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,358.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $449,800 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

RRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vetr raised shares of Range Resources Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.02 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Range Resources Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Range Resources Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources Corporation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Range Resources Corporation in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Range Resources Corporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.81.

Shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE RRC) opened at 20.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 135.14 and a beta of 0.95. Range Resources Corporation has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $40.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.65.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.08 million. Range Resources Corporation had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.35) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Range Resources Corporation will post $0.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Range Resources Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.01%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/range-resources-corporation-rrc-shares-bought-by-ubs-asset-management-americas-inc.html.

Range Resources Corporation Profile

Range Resources Corporation is an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production of natural gas, NGLs and oil in the United States. It is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located primarily in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.