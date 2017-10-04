Rand Wealth LLC Buys 1,455 Shares of Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)

Rand Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,780 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Rand Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks Corporation were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appropriate Balance Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Appropriate Balance Financial Services Inc. now owns 839 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $14,396,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 1,924 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 22,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $1,226,614.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,354.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 18,000 shares of Starbucks Corporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $995,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $995,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks Corporation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) opened at 53.99 on Wednesday. Starbucks Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.84 and a 52-week high of $64.87. The company has a market capitalization of $77.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.24 and a 200 day moving average of $57.80.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The coffee company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Starbucks Corporation had a return on equity of 52.82% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post $2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation Profile

Starbucks Corporation (Starbucks) is a roaster, marketer and retailer of coffee. As of October 2, 2016, the Company operated in 75 countries. The Company operates through four segments: Americas, which is inclusive of the United States, Canada, and Latin America; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Channel Development.

