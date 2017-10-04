Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) Chairman Sells $1,275,200.00 in Stock

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Chairman Steven R. Boal sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $1,275,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 408,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,516,638.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) traded up 0.59% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900,257 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average is $12.30. Quotient Technology Inc. has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $17.20. The company’s market capitalization is $1.57 billion.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $74.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc. will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 595.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the second quarter worth $125,000. Airain ltd purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the first quarter worth $110,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 4.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QUOT. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on Quotient Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

Quotient Technology Inc is a provider of digital platform that enables consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands and retailers to engage shoppers through personalized and targeted promotions and media. Through the Company’s platform, CPGs and retailers are able to use online and in-store point-of-sale (POS) shopper data and analytics.

