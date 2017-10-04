Quidel Corporation (QDEL) Shares Bought by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 215,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned 0.64% of Quidel Corporation worth $5,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Quidel Corporation by 1,194.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 37,376 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quidel Corporation by 7.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quidel Corporation in the first quarter valued at about $434,000. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quidel Corporation by 4.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 49,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Quidel Corporation by 4.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Quidel Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Quidel Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Quidel Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Quidel Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) opened at 43.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.42. The company’s market cap is $1.46 billion. Quidel Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $45.55.

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.18). Quidel Corporation had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $38.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Quidel Corporation will post $0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $506,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,503,109.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Randall J. Steward sold 94,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $3,211,789.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,029.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 227,388 shares of company stock worth $8,274,312. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

About Quidel Corporation

Quidel Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of diagnostic testing solutions. These diagnostic testing solutions are separated into four product categories: immunoassays, molecular assays, virology and specialty products. The Company sells its products directly to end users and distributors, in each case, for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

